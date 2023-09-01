Georgia vs. TCU in National Championship | Live updates

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
The Dawgs have their sights set on winning back-to-back national titles for the first time in program history and entering a rare class of college football elites. Meanwhile, the improbable run from the Horned Frogs has them in position to win their first championship since 1938.
Throughout the night, 11Alive will be posting updates with our team of reporters Reggie Chatman, Maria Martin and Jerry Carnes inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California.
Live Updates
8:01 p.m. | Georgia recovers a TCU fumble for the game's first turnover.
7:54 p.m. | 7-0 UGA | DAWGS STRIKE FIRST! A 21-yard scamper from Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on the board first.
7:49 p.m. | After not starting in the Peach Bowl versus Ohio State, star UGA WR Ladd McConkey is starting for the Bulldogs in the National Championship.
7:48 p.m. | The Horned Frogs' opening drive lasted just three minutes as Georgia's defense forced a quick three-and-out.
7:45 p.m. | TCU selected tails for the opening coin toss and it landed on heads. Georgia therefore won the toss and selected to defer the kickoff to the second half. TCU will receive. The game was kicked off right on time at 7:45.
7:40 p.m. | ACC referee Jeff Heasley will officiate tonight's CFP title game between Georgia and TCU.
7:30 p.m. | IT'S TIME TO GO! Kickoff between the Dawgs and Frogs is almost here!
7:35 p.m. | Famed a capella group Pentatonix is on the field to perform the National Anthem.
7 p.m. | Check out which former Dawgs are in L.A. for the big game.
6:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman reported that Dawg fans were loud inside SoFi during introductions.
6:44 p.m. | The Dawgs have taken the field at SoFi Stadium!
6:10 p.m. | Check out these Dawgs fans dressed ready for the occasion.
5:52 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman is showing you around beautiful SoFi Stadium before the game.
5:52 p.m. | What do you think Kirby Smart is listening to before the game?
5:30 p.m. | TCU quarterback Max Duggan is getting his warmups in for the big game.
4 p.m. | UGA received some great news ahead of the title game. Former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
3 p.m. | It may be raining outside, but the calm before the storm can be seen inside SoFi.
2 p.m. | 11Alive's Reggie Chatman was outside SoFi Stadium where, believe it or not, the rains were coming down on an atypical southern California day. As he joked, maybe it wasn't the best day for tailgating anyways.
Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage
- When is the game? How and where can I watch?
- CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia
- From the 1942 Orange Bowl to the 2016 Liberty Bowl | Georgia vs. TCU history
- Georgia fans make last-minute trip to Los Angeles for CFP Championship
- Georgia fans living in Los Angeles ready for the big game
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs proclamation declaring Monday 'Hunker Down Day'
- Who is each state rooting for to win the CFP National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
- No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
- UGA vs. TCU | History behind Horned Frog mascot
- UGA's iconic mascot | What to know about Uga
- Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
- What is the Georgia Bulldogs fight song?
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
- How Georgia coach Kirby Smart's son fosters deep connection among UGA players
- Fast Facts | All about UGA football, their cheerleaders, band and mascot
- What to know about UGA's quarterback | College Football Playoff National Championship game
- Looking for 'a spot to tailgate,' Gov. Kemp lands in Los Angeles to support the Dawgs in title game
- Who had the 'G' logo first, the Georgia Bulldogs or Green Bay Packers? We found answers
- How many college football teams have won back-to-back championships?