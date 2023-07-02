From backup to breakthrough: Milledgeville's Javon Bullard journey to stardom with Georgia Bulldogs

"The world is about to find out what we already know. " :

From backup to breakthrough, that's the story of Milledgeville's Javon Bullard's season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

But his breakthrough didn't come without challenges. Bullard helped the Bulldogs finish on top again, but he hit a personal low along the way, but it never kept him from reaching his goals.



A year ago, Bullard returned to the stage at Baldwin County High as a national champion. Then, as a true freshman, he served as a backup in arguably the most talented defense in Georgia's history.



But the lack of minutes on the field was hard to handle off the field. It was a situation that his high school head coach Jesse Hicks could relate to.



"I thought he would have played a little more, but when you play in the SEC and one of the best defenses in the country and one of the best programs in the country. That says a lot that they even wanted you," he said.



Bullard was a standout at Baldwin High. His play on the field for the Braves helped him earn a 3-star rating as a recruit.



After a year on special teams with the Bulldogs, the undersized underdog grew tired of being underestimated. He was ready for his breakout season.

Javon's parents, James and Shonda, weren't surprised by their baby boy's performance.

They knew his humility and faith would work in his favor once he earned a chance.



"We were preaching you got to be patient and wait your turn just like everybody else," Shonda said. "You remember when we had that first game in Atlanta, and we were tailgating with our family and friends, and I said on the video the world is about to find out what we already know."



College football quickly found out. He earned the starting job and starred in one of the top defenses in the country. Once again, he showed his talent much as he did during his time at Baldwin.



Then in late September, he was arrested and charged with a DUI. He was suspended and had to earn his spot back, along with the trust of his team and parents.



"It was hard. There were hard days ahead," Shonda said. "I was worried because I didn't know if I was going to get my son back after that... this is bigger than football."



The brief time away, along with support from his teammates, family and coaches, was just what Bullard needed to refocus, make better decisions and help the Bulldogs repeat as national champions.



Bullard did so in a big way. He earned back-to-back MVPs alongside teammate Stetson Bennett in the Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship.



He also made perhaps the single biggest play of the season when he knocked the ball out of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s hands with a vicious hit on what would have been a dagger touchdown for Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

Javon Bullard was not called for targeting after this hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/COkUtGi6X1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023



He returned to his hometown of Milledgeville to share another title with the people who never stopped believing in him. Javon Bullard Day will be celebrated Saturday, March 11, with a parade through downtown Milledgeville and other events planned.

JAVON BULLARD WITH THE PICK pic.twitter.com/MBgh0UOaJo — Barstool UGA Back 2 Back National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) January 10, 2023



"I've said this multiple times he's my son when you're screaming his name on top of that mountain, and he's my son when he's down in the valley," Shonda said.

Jesse Hicks echoed those sentiments.



"I'm not going to say he's perfect because he's not. None of us are," Hicks said. "Only one person is, and we know who that is, but at the end of the day, if there was a picture in the dictionary of a great football player and student-athlete, Javon's picture should be in there."



As one season comes to a close, another is just months away. But, mom and dad said the best is yet to come for a player coming off a national title game where he got his first two interceptions of his college career.

"I just expect, as I've always have, great things from him whether he's on that field or in life, period," Shonda said. "I don't think he's going to disappoint."