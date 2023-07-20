'Julymas:' Kirby Smart talks off-season at SEC Media Days

"She calls it Julymas," Smart said of his mother.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's safe to say that things can be a bit hectic for football coaches around Christmas. It typically falls just before the New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff games. For Kirby Smart and his family, he still finds a way to gather with his family, but in July.

Smart talked about what he did in the off-season outside of recruiting and preparing for the 2023 season at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.

"I got to enjoy what my mother started about 13 years ago and [his mother] is so proud of," Smart said. "She calls it Julymas. Julymas is Christmas in July."

Smart continued, "Because we have bowl games as coaches we don't get to kind of celebrate Christmas as a family, so we bring my brother's family, my sister's family, my parents, eight grandchildren all under one roof for three to four days, and my parents absolutely love it."

Kirby Smart also has the job title of "travel baseball dad." He said at SEC Media Days, "My wife wants to go to Italy and the Amalfi Coast, and instead we spent it in Mississippi for five days in Southaven, Miss."

He continued, "I enjoyed every minute of that, and getting to be a travel baseball dad is something I enjoy."

