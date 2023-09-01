Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship

11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship.

11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.

"I'm just extremely proud of him and these players and the staff, but you know especially for him because I'm his number 1 fan, he's my husband and I see what he does behind the scenes, the sacrifices and how hard he works," she said. "Right now I'm just a proud wife and I'm a proud Dawg and that's it - go Dawgs, number 1, twice."

The couple's 10-year-old son Andrew has also been a regular feature on the sidelines this year, making it a real family affair for the Smarts. Mary Beth said she was thrilled her son has gotten to experience this success alongside his father.

"We couldn't keep Andrew away from it if we tried," she said. "He loves it, and I know it's special for him, it's special for Kirby and it makes it just that much sweeter."