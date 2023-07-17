Kirby Smart and players from Georgia Bulldogs are previewing the 2023 football season at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fresh off of back-to-back national championships, Head Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for the 2023 season. Schools from across the SEC will join Smart and Georgia players for SEC Media Days to preview the fall.

In January, Georgia handily defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, 65-7, capping off an undefeated season.

Georgia has made plenty of headlines in the off season with speculation as to who will take over Stetson Bennett's role in the quarterback position, along with multiple players being arrested since the title-winning season came to a close.

The Bulldogs will also be taking the field for the first time since player Devon Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash the night after the national championship celebration. Just last week, one of the survivors filed a lawsuit partially blaming the incident on the university's athletics association.

In addition to the athletic association, the lawsuit also throws blame at football player Jalen Carter and staff member Chandler LeCroy, who was killed after the Jan. 15 crash. It alleges both were driving at "extreme speeds" of "at least 104.2 mph, while engaged in street racing for 45 seconds before the crash."

2023 Football Schedule

September 2: vs. UT Martin

September 9: vs. Ball State

September 16: vs. South Carolina

September 23: vs. UAB

September 30: at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

October 7: vs. Kentucky

October 14: at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

October 28: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

November 4: vs. Missouri

November 11: vs. Ole Miss

November 18: at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

November 25: at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

The 2023 season will be the last of the traditional SEC East and West schedule layout as Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024. As a result, Georgia will no longer play certain teams each year.