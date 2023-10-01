After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

He achieved Bulldogs immortality - but will it get etched in stone?

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.

But will he get a full-on statue? Will it sit prominently outside Sanford Stadium?

If the powers that be in charge of such a decision listen to the many fans and figures out there calling for one, there just may be.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia's star linebacker last year and now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, may have put out the most emphatic call for a Stetson statue.

He told 11Alive's Maria Martin immediately after the game, in an on-field interview at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, that Bennett has earned the honor.

"Build a statue of the man in Athens, I'll be there when they reveal it," said Dean.

Always great catching up with Nakobe Dean.

Come for his enthusiasm, stay for his comments on Stetson Bennett. Good luck in the playoffs Nakobe! #Dawgs pic.twitter.com/8rJ8wKuxum — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023

The SEC Network's account envisioned what it might even look like.

Aaron Murray, who knows a thing or two about quarterbacking at Georgia, also endorsed the idea.

"Stetson Bennett MVP! Time to get those statue plans ready outside Sanford Stadium," Murray wrote on Twitter. Murray even shared an interview in which he broached the idea with UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks earlier in the week.

Brooks, for now, said he was going to "stay out of the statue conversation" but compared Bennett's story to a movie script - so, you know, maybe there's some sentimental leanings toward a statue on his behalf.

Josh Brooks and I discussed this Stetson Bennett statue earlier this week #mailman #godawgs pic.twitter.com/O7KCiXQPdA — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) January 10, 2023