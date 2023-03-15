Stetson Bennett impresses at UGA Pro Day, including special moment with younger brother

It was the final chance for scouts to see former multiple former Bulldogs out on the field before the upcoming NFL Draft.

ATHENS, Ga. — All eyes were on former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett Wednesday as he let it fly early and often in front of NFL scouts at UGA Pro Day.

It was the final chance for scouts to see former multiple former Bulldogs out on the field before they hope to get their name called during the upcoming NFL Draft in late April.

Stetson was put to the test Wednesday, throwing many routes to a plethora of receivers, in hopes of confirming to scouts what he had already put on tape while at Georgia.

11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman were in attendance and said the consensus was that Bennett was sharp, having success while throwing on the run and most being on target. There were reports of several that were off-target, but an otherwise impressive day for the former Bulldog.

"You know I always thought I had a strong arm, accurate, could move," Stetson said. "So I really just wanted to go do what we did every day in practice, just wanted to be consistent. Little upset that we missed a few today, but it is what it is."

One of the players on the receiving end of all those targets Wednesday was Stetson's younger brother and fellow walk-on, Luke Bennett. Stetson even smiled before one of the throws to his brother before he proceeded to deliver it right on the money.

Anything cooler? Stetson Bennett getting to throw to his younger brother on pro day. #UGA (sorry for my audible giggle/smile. Love stuff like this). pic.twitter.com/7zVL9ECYZS — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 15, 2023

"Yeah, yeah that was cool," Bennett said when asked how special it was to be able to throw the ball to Luke. "Especially the one-wheel route, that was pretty special. Glad we got to do that."

Stetson's former teammates competing at UGA Pro Day were able to see him shine and were impressed by the skillset he was able to showcase to scouts during the event, including one who caught passes from him.

"He throwing that thing on the dime, man I'm trying to tell you on the money, every ball I'm proud of him man," former UGA running back Kenny McIntosh said. "Stetson can definitely do it all."

Former Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington echoed similar sentiments, while head coach Kirby Smart returned to his success in college as a reason to not overlook Stetson.

"What he has done is played at the highest level of college football for a lot of games and he's played really well and I think that speaks volumes for himself," Smart said.