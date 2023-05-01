'Truly a family affair': Eatonton family celebrates UGA on hay bales

You can see the towering red and black display for yourself off Highway 44 and New Phoenix Road. Many already have!

EATONTON, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? For folks coming in and out of Putnam County, it's hay bales decked out in red and black!

Some might say the Embry family has taken school spirit to a whole new level.

"Genuinely, all we want to do is support the dawgs," Terry said.

Terry Embry owns Embry Farm Services and is a UGA grad.

"It's all in the blood. Everybody here wants to be a dawg," Terry said.

Most of his family attended or attends UGA. Together, they pulled five hay bales out of the barn and made a one-of-a-kind mascot!

"Truly a family affair, because they are all home for Christmas," Terry said.

You can see the towering red-and-black display for yourself off Highway 44 and New Phoenix Road. Many already have!

"You got to look and see if you know them, or if they are honking at you or the bales, but I think it's pretty awesome that so many people come by and support them," Jackson said.

Jackson says he built the mask with his brother Garric.

"You know, I get a taste of Athens in college, so it's nice to bring it back home and see it," Garric said.

Now, hundreds of people, each day, are seeing artwork by Terry's daughter, Kate.

"I actually think I am the worst artist on paper, but I was able to make it work on hay bales," Kate said.

She spray-painted the bulldogs' newest piece of hardware.

"She actually just took the can and started drawing and spraying. I've never seen that," Terry said.

Terry also added solar-paneled lights so it can be seen at night.

"I don't know how many people have been down here taking pictures, but they are welcome. It's just fun," Terry said.

"The community has been really outpouring of their love and support of the bales and it is really crazy how an idea and a text from my dad has turned into something so big," Kate said.

The mascot stands at more than 12 feet tall.

"We kind of like just doing something to give back is the biggest part. Let everyone have a little fun out of it," Terry said.

Now, that's a family proud of their school. If only folks in LA could see it!