Georgia-Missouri announced as school's 2023 homecoming game

ATHENS, Ga. — The annual Georgia homecoming football game is now set for Saturday, Nov. 4 when the Dawgs host the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium
Homecoming weekend is one of the more popular weekends in Athens, as a plethora of activities will be taking place throughout the week and weekend -- including the Homecoming Parade and crowning of the homecoming king and queen which will be announced at halftime of the game.
The kickoff time for the game will be announced at a later date.
Georgia's homecoming game was on Oct. 15 a year ago, when they routed Vanderbilt by a final score of 55-0.
Georgia football schedule
- Sept. 2 - Georgia vs. UT Martin (6 p.m.)
- Sept. 9 - Georgia vs. Ball State (Noon)
- Sept. 16 - Georgia vs. South Carolina (3:30 p.m.)
- Sept. 23 - Georgia vs. UAB (TBD)
- Sept. 30 - Georgia @ Auburn (TBD)
- Oct. 7 - Georgia vs. Kentucky (TBD)
- Oct. 14 - Georgia @ Vanderbilt (TBD)
- Oct. 28 - Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m.)
- Nov. 4 - Georgia vs. Missouri (TBD)
- Nov. 11 - Georgia vs. Ole Miss (TBD)
- Nov. 18 - Georgia @ Tennessee (TBD)
- Nov. 25 - Georgia @ Georgia Tech (TBD)