UGA introduces new mascot Boom, retires beloved Que as winningest ever

The young and energetic Boom will surely have a high standard to live up to now as Que gets set for a luxurious retirement.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia bid farewell to its most winning bulldog mascot in school history -- and at the same time welcomed a new breed of bulldog.

During the first collaring ceremony inside Sanford Stadium since 2015, thousands of fans gathered to watch the changing of the collar ceremony in which new mascot Boom was officially introduced to the bulldog nation.

He will succeed Uga X, also affectionately known as Q, will go into Georgia lore as the most decorated mascot in the history of the university. With two national championships under his reign, Que ended his run with more wins than any other Georgia mascot.

You can watch the moment the collard was taken off Que and presented to Boom here.

After taking over in 2015, he posted a 91-18 record in his time -- wins that included two SEC championships and victories in the most recent Peach Bowl (two in total), the famous Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma, the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl in addition to the back-to-back titles.

Uga X joined "Seiler's Uga Three" as the only bulldogs in school history to win a national title. Que surpassed Uga VI, who commanded the collar from 1999 to 2008, as the winningest-mascot at UGA.