Central Georgia elementary school gets surprise visit from former UGA wide receiver and Super Bowl winner

The students of Springdale were gifted a copy of his children's book, The Magician's Hat, and were treated to a magic show.

MACON, Ga. — Springdale Elementary School students got a surprise when former UGA wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell showed up to read to the students.

Mitchell was a former UGA receiver and Super Bowl winner when he played for the New England Patriots. However, playing football isn't all he does.

Once he graduated from The University of Georgia in 2016, Mitchell started the Share the Magic Foundation, focusing on changing lives through literacy.

One part of the foundation is the Reading Rally Program, which introduces book ownership to children and promotes active reading to help children change their lives through reading.

"When I was a kid, they told me to read "Charlotte's Web" to pass a class. Well, you have to make the assumption that I care about passing a class. But in an under-resourced environment, there are things that take precedence over that," Mitchell said. "Once I learned that being an active reader gave me a better chance to make sure my mom didn't have to work two to three jobs her whole life, it took on a different meaning."