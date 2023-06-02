Former Georgia Bulldog, NFL wide receiver A.J. Green announces retirement

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver and NFL legend A.J. Green took to social media Monday to announce his retirement.
"I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short," Green wrote on his Instagram. "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins."
The 34-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals for nine seasons, according to his ESPN profile.
UGA also tweeted – acknowledging Green's next steps and the end of his 12-year NFL career.