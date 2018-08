MONROE COUNTY, Ga -- The aunt of a UGA football player was killed early Friday morning.

11Alive has confirmed that Tonia Herring, 49, is the aunt of defensive lineman Malik Herring.

According to WMAZ, Raymond Chambliss, 64, is being held in connection with the murder.

Investigators said the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

