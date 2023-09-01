'The excitement, you can feel it' | UGA students watch National Championship at Stegeman Coliseum

UGA students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the coliseum in Athens Monday night and watched the game with zeal and enthusiasm.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — The excitement for Georgia football fans is contagious across the country now as the Bulldogs have played -- and won -- their second-straight National Championship game in a row.

University of Georgia students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens Monday night as they watched the game on the big monitors with lots of cheering and zest.

Freshman Ansay Calhoun was one of the young fans who couldn't contain her zeal for the big game as she waited outside the coliseum.

“I’m really excited and really cold," Calhoun said. “My whole family has been a fan since I was born really because I was born and raised in Georgia. My whole family went to UGA, so it’s lots of fun.”

Are you watching the college #football #NationalChampionship game? We're at @UGAAthletics in Athens where the excitement builds for UGA students as they make their way into the Stegeman Colesium.#GoDawgs #UGA #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/kNb9TaCaAi — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 10, 2023

Sophomore Tyler Cox recently transferred from Utah and is thrilled to show his Bulldog pride.

“The excitement, you can feel it. Everyone’s excited to be here," Cox said. "There’s barking. All the dogs bark at each other. That was one of the things that really brought me here is that everyone has good energy."

You can feel the electricity building at the Stegeman Colesium at the @universityofga. Students are all smiles as the Bulldogs are leading @TCUFootball 52-7 in the 4th quarter of the #NationalChampionship @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/DVuubYeoWx — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 10, 2023

The bark has a bite as the pack of dogs united inside the coliseum ready to take on TCU.

“I’m really excited because my older sister goes here," UGA freshman Madison Bell said. "Last year, she got to experience it, and now it’s my turn to experience it. I’m super excited!”

UGA sophomore Max Vosejpka and his group of new friends are new dogs.

“It’s honestly just indescribable. I’m speechless," Vosejpka said. “We all just started school here. It’s all our first day, and it’s quite a first day of school, you know?”

It's quite the first day and experience as the four students take in the UGA atmosphere inside the Stegeman Coliseum.

“Georgia football is just the community here. Everyone’s a family," Vosejpka said. "I feel like we all come from different backgrounds, and for us all to be able to unite here tonight, it’s just something special.”

The university set up the watch party just for students.

UGA beat TCU 65-7 Monday night to confirm its second straight title.