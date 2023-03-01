How to watch the UGA women's basketball team in March Madness

The 10-seed Lady Bulldogs take on Florida State Friday in the opening round.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Georgia Lady Bulldogs are set to tip off Friday for their third straight appearance at March Madness.

UGA also won 21 games exactly for the third straight year, going 21-11 and 9-7 in SEC play to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed.

They'll be up against 7-seed Florida State, playing in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Dawgs this season were able to withstand the loss of Jenna Staiti - who led the team in scoring the previous two years - with the help of two University of Central Florida graduate transfer guards, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith.

The duo led the team in scoring, with Battles going for 14.3 points per game and Smith dropping 11.8 points per game.

The Dawgs will face the tall task of trying to neutralize FSU's freshman sensation Ta'Niya Latson, whose 21.3 points per game for the Seminoles this year were 11th-most in the nation.

Here's what you need to know to catch the Lady Bulldogs in action.

Georgia vs. Florida State NCAA Tournament first round game

The basics:

Who : 10-seed UGA Lady Bulldogs vs.7-seed Florida State

: 10-seed UGA Lady Bulldogs vs.7-seed Florida State What : NCAA Tournament first round game

: NCAA Tournament first round game Where : Iowa City, Iowa

: Iowa City, Iowa When : 1:30 p.m. ET

: 1:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Streaming : The game will be available on the Watch ESPN platform

: The game will be available on the Watch ESPN platform Tickets: Sold out