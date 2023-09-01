x
Georgia Bulldogs

Here's which former Dawgs were at CFP title game

Check out which UGA greats are cheering on the Dawgs to win consecutive titles.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Former Bulldog greats are piling into SoFi Stadium as they hope to see UGA accomplish the rare feat of winning back-to-back national championships.

11Alive's Maria Martin was able to capture some of these University of Georgia legends prior to the game. Here's a few of those photos showcasing who is at the game:

Former UGA great and Super-Bowl winning L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the building:

Current Miami Dolphins running back and Super Bowl-winner with the Rams, Sony Michel is also in attendance. 2021 National Champion linebacker and Philadelphia Eagles' third-round pick Nakobe Dean also made an appearance.

11Alive will continue to track which former Dawgs are at the game and will update this story with new information.

Georgia-TCU National Championship coverage

