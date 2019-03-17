Will Hudgins cranked his 3rd homer in as many games Saturday afternoon as the Georgia College Bobcats took down No. 4 North Georgia 9-2 to take the series.

The Bobcats took the lead in the first inning off a Jayson Cook double to go up 2-0.

North Georgia tied the game with a two run home run in the 6th inning, but then the Bobcats retook the lead scoring 3 runs in the frame, two of them coming off of Hudgins 2-run homer.

The Bobcats then tacked on 4 runs in the inning to blow this one open and grab the win. They will play the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1 pm at Georgia College.