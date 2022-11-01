Here's where to find UGA National Championship gear after the Bulldogs victory

ATLANTA — Several stores reopened across Georgia to sell merchandise after the Bulldogs' 33-18 victory against the Crimson Tide Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Here's a look at where you can to find UGA gear in Georgia.
Academy
With Georgia's win, all Atlanta area Academy stores were schedule to reopen immediately after the game to sell UGA National Championship shirts, hats and novelty items. The stores will remain open until the last customer is helped or the store runs out of product.
Academy stores reopening Monday night include locations in Cumming, Buford, Gainesville, Cartersville, Newnan, McDonough, Kennesaw, Snellville, Hiram and Douglasville.
Fans can also find Georgia gear online immediately after the game.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods said it will also reopen to sell gear at select stores across Georgia. Additionally, stores will open early Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. if the Dawgs win and gear will be immediately available after the game online. Customers can also order in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.
Below are the following Dick's Sporting Goods locations that you'll be able to find gear at:
Epps Bridge Center
1791 Oconee Connector, Suite 120
Athens, GA 30606
Mall of Georgia at Millcreek
3333 Buford Drive
Buford, GA 30519
The Shoppes at River Crossing
5080 Riverside Drive
Macon, GA 31201
Lenox Marketplace
3535 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30326
Canton Marketplace
1810 Cumming Highway
Canton, GA 30115
North Logan Commons
4040 Atlanta Highway
Loganville, GA 30052
North Point Mall
6440 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Augusta Mall
3450 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30909
East Cobb Crossing
4269 Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30062
Cumming Town Center
2145 Marketplace Blvd.
Cumming, GA 30041
Columbus Park Crossing
5550 Whittlesey Blvd.
Columbus Park, GA 31909
Pooler Pointe
201 Tanger Outlets Blvd., Suite 100
Pooler, GA 31322
Lakeshore Mall
150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite G
Gainesville, GA 30501
The Village at Newnan Crossing
382 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30265
Cumberland Mall
2860 Cumberland Mall Se, Suite 1520
Atlanta, GA 30339
Market Walk
318 Mall Blvd., Suite #200
Savannah, GA 31406
Peachtree Square Augusta Mall
6050 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 450
Norcross, GA 30092
Town Center Commons
667 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Nw,
Suite A
Kennesaw, GA 30144