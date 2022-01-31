Georgia Tech 2022 football schedule revealed

Georgia Tech will be making a trip to Athens this season.

ATLANTA — Following a tumultuous 2-6 routing in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year, having only maintained their 33.33% odds of winning in the overall season with a 3-9 record, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have another tough season ahead of them.

The Yellow Jackets will be heading to Athens this year to face off against UGA's 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship title holders the Saturday after Thanksgiving. On Sept. 17, Georgia Tech will face off against the Bulldogs' fellow SEC competitors Ole Miss as well.

Things will first kick-off, however, with a battle against Clemson in the “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” Labor Day game.

Here is Georgia Tech's full schedule, as provided in a recent press release:

Monday, Sept. 5 – Clemson (Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium/Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Western Carolina (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Ole Miss (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at UCF (Orlando, Fla.)

Saturday, Oct. 1 – at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Duke (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Thursday, Oct. 20 – Virginia (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Saturday, Nov. 5 – at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Miami (Fla.) (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 19 – at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)