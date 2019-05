The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are hosting a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2011, and have grabbed a top national seed.

The Yellow Jackets are the No. 3 National Seed for the tournament and will open up play against Florida A&M.

The other teams in the Atlanta Regional are No. 3 Coastal Carolina and No. 2 Auburn.

Tech finished as the ACC Tournament runner-up and finished the regular season with a (41-17) record.

They will play Florida A&M on Friday at 7 pm.