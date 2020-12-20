UGA to face Cincinnati in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Kickoff is set for New Years Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 12:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — The University Georgia (7-2) will take on American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati (9-0) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the College Football Playoff committee announced Sunday.

The Bulldogs finished the season 9th in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bearcats finished 8th and some questioned why they were not ranked higher - after finishing the season undefeated and winning their conference.

UGA, playing in another New Year's Six bowl game beat Baylor last season in the Sugar Bowl. The American Athletic Conference is 2-2 all time in New Year's Six bowl games.

Cincinnati will be making its first-ever trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while this will mark Georgia’s sixth appearance in the game, but its first since 2006 when the Bulldogs defeated No. 14 Virginia Tech 31-24.

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan told UGASports earlier this week that they'd be willing to honor Georgia’s 23 seniors—whose scheduled Senior Day game against Vanderbilt was twice cancelled.

The question for Georgia is how many players the Bulldogs will have available to play, and how many seniors will be in Atlanta to take part.

Sources told UGASports last week that six players set to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30—Ben Cleveland, Monty Rice, Mark Webb, Tre’ McKitty, D.J. Daniels, and Richard LeCounte—all intend to opt out, to start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Junior cornerback Eric Stokes is also thought to be opting out of the game, with more possibly to come.

"Both of the Cincinnati and Georgia programs have persevered through numerous challenges during this unprecedented season and rightfully earned bids to play in an elite New Year’s Six bowl game,” Stokan said.

Meanwhile in the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame was picked over Texas A&M for the final spot and will face Alabama in the semifinals.

Clemson will play Ohio State in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation.

The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.