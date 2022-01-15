Jordan Davis, from one champion to another, flashes Braves tribute at Bulldogs ceremony

The star defensive lineman got some of the biggest cheers of Saturday's celebrations for his move.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jordan Davis drew some of the biggest cheers Saturday at the team's national championship ceremony when he paid tribute to another champion.

Finishing off his remarks at the celebration inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Davis said: "This is something that nobody can take away from us, we're forever legendary. So to all Dawg Nation, we love you, go Braves and go Dawgs."

And with that, he lifted his shirt to reveal and Atlanta Braves jersey.

It marked a surreal moment for many longtime sports fans in Georgia - after a title wait that stretched more than 40 years for UGA and more than 20 for the Braves, both are now the defending champions in their respective sports.

Seeing the tribute, the Braves heartily approved: