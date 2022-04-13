JT Daniels reportedly transferring to West Virginia

The UGA quarterback had entered the transfer portal in January.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Winning a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs might have just about been almost heaven for J.T. Daniels, but there's no substitute for starting.

The quarterback is off to West Virginia, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN.

Daniels had previously entered the transfer portal back in January, after a season - and UGA career - that never quite found its footing largely due to injuries.

After finishing out the 2020 season as Georgia's starter and entering the 2021 season as the presumptive starter, he wound up losing his place to Stetson Bennett while missing several games.

Bennett, of course, went on to engineer UGA's first national title in four decades.

Daniels was a prized recruit for the University of Southern California back in 2018, and was the team's primary QB as a freshman. Injuries derailed his sophomore year, and he transferred to Georgia ahead of 2020.

Now, once again, Daniels is on the move. According to ESPN, he chose West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State, in part because of familiarity with WVU's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Graham Harrell, from his time at USC.

Despite the up-and-down time at UGA, Daniels was a visibly supportive member of the team during their championship run, and told ESPN part of why he chose West Virginia was because he found a lot about Morgantown that reminded him of Athens.