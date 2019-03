The Mercer Bears had 5 pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts and just give up 1 run as the Bears beat Savannah State 8-1 on Tuesday.

Mercer wasted no time scoring 3 runs in the first, and then tacked on a couple more in the 2nd with a David Posas 2-run blast to take a 5-1 lead.

Mercer improves to 10-8, and they will host Binghamton for a 3 game series at OrthoGeorgia Park starting Friday, March 15th.