The Bears cruised to a 10-3 win on Sunday at OrthoGeorgia Park in the series finale against the Binghamton Bearcats to improve 11-10 on the year.

Kel Johnson blasted his 4th home run in the series in the 6th inning as the Bears scored 5 runs in the frame to pull away and get the job done.

Mercer will host in-state foe Georgia Tech Tuesday night at OrthoGeorgia Park.