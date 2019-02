The Mercer Bears used a 3 run 5th inning to pull away from the Rattlers and take home the 5-1 victory on Wednesday night at OrthoGeorgia Park.

Mercer got on the board in the first inning, thanks to a Trevor Austin RBI single tying the game up at 1.

Then RJ Yeager gave the Bears the lead in the 5th inning, with an RBI triple to dead center. Mercer then scored two more times in the inning to pull away.

Up next, the Bears will travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles.