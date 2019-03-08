The Mercer Bears took the field at Five Star Stadium Friday morning to start their preseason camp as they get ready for the season opener on the road at Western Carolina.

Mercer is looking forward to a season with redshirt sophomore Robert Riddle under center as he returns from a season ending injury when he suffered a broken collarbone in week 4.

But he and the rest of the team are healthy, and feeling good especially since they can get back to football and start to shake off the rust.

Their first practice in pads is next Wednesday.