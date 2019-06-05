The Mercer Bears dropped the series finale on Sunday afternoon concluding their regular season home schedule at OrthoGeorgia Park. The Bears played a double header and won the first game 1-0 in walk-off fashion but failed to score enough runs in the finale and lost to Samford 7-2.

The Bears still grabbed the series and finished their record at OrthoGeorgia Park at 18-13.

Mercer has 8 games left in the regular season, all on the road starting with a midweek game against Kennesaw State on Wednesday.