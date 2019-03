Mercer dropped the first game of the 3 game series with the Binghamton Bearcats 6-4 after making 4 errors on the night.

Mercer gave up a run in the 2nd and 3rd innings, but in the bottom of the 3rd Mercer took the lead with a 2-run home run by Kel Johnson.

The Bearcats would score 4 of the last 5 runs, and they take down Mercer in the series opener.

Mercer will continue the series with game 2 on Saturday, March 16th.