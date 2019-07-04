Mercer has only four practices left in the spring, as they continue their off season conditioning but continue to use the spring practices to also familiarize themselves with the 6 new coaches that were hired for this upcoming season.

The Bears are learning a new offense under first year offensive coordinator Bill Legg and are hoping the new scheme can help propel the Bears after an injury plagued season where they finished 5-6 overall after losing both their starting quarterbacks.

Red shirt sophomore quarterback Robert Riddle is back from a broken collarbone and has made strides during the spring, and Coach Bobby Lamb is excited for what he can do with this team moving forward.

"Robert has had a phenomenal spring practice, and I really think people are going to be excited to watch him for the next 3 years. I know I am. He is a terrific player, he can throw the ball, throws with rhythm, he can run and is a good athlete. He has been a really good leader for all of the other quarterbacks out here so he has really stepped up his game. I think the fact that he had an orange jersey on today and no one else did kind of shows us where we think he is," Lamb said.

Mercer's spring practices will conclude on April 13th.