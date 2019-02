The Mercer Bears had a difficult time closing the final game of the series with Evansville as they lost the third game of the series to the Purple Aces 7-2.

The Bears got on the board in the first inning thanks to a RJ Yeager solo shot, but then Evansville scored 2 runs in the 5th, 8th and 9th innings to pull away for the win.

Mercer is now 2-1 on the young season, and will hit the road to take on Florida A&M on Wednesday in Tallahassee.