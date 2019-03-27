Mercer University Director of Athletics Jim Cole announced Tuesday that Greg Gary will replace Bob Hoffman as the 27th men's basketball coach at Mercer.

Gary has been crucial in helping Purdue reach its 3rd straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance this season.

He has more than 25 years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division 1 level.

This will be the 2nd head coaching job for Gary who was the head coach for Centenary from 2008-2010.

A press conference announcing Gary's official arrival will be held at a later date following Purdue's season.

The Boilermakers will play No. 2 Tennessee on Thursday in Louisville.