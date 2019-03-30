The Mercer Bears dropped their Southern Conference opener Friday evening falling to WCU 3-2.

Mercer trailed in the 2nd inning after Stella Preston gave up a solo home run to left center. The Catamounts then tacked on 2 more runs in the 6th inning, but then Mercer responded.

They scored a couple of runs in the bottom of the 6th, but failed to score anymore losing 3-2.

It was Preston's longest outing of the season tossing a complete game in the circle.

The Bears will wrap up the series tomorrow with a double header starting at 1 o clock.