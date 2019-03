The Mercer Bears softball team opened up the Mercer Bears Classic Friday afternoon and took down Cleveland State in 5 innings to snap their 6 game losing streak.

The Bears tacked on 4 runs in the 2nd inning, and then used a pair of solo homeruns from Abby Walsh and Megan Lane to add some separation.

Mercer is now 11-16 and will play Fordham and Ball State at 1:30 and 3:45 respectively on Saturday.