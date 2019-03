Kevin Coulter dominated and pitched 7 strong innings, the longest outing for Mercer this season, to lead the Bears to a 8-1 win.

Mercer jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning when Angelo DiSpigna hit a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning.

The Bears then added four more runs in the 8th to blow this one wide open and take home the win.

Mercer will look to take the series in the rubber match on Sunday at 1 pm.