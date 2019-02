The Mercer Softball team continued with day 2 of the Mercer Invitational, and went 1-1 on the afternoon. The Bears stormed back in their first game of a double header taking down Army 7-5, but fell to Rutgers 8-4.

Mercer was down 4-0 in the 3rd but then scored 3 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to come back and beat the Black Knights 7-5. Mercer concludes their season opener on Sunday against Jacksonville State at 1:15 at Sikes Field.