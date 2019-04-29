Mercer swept a Southern Conference opponent for the 2nd straight time when they shut out ETSU 6-0 in the series finale on Sunday.

They are now four games over .500 (24-20, 11-7 SoCon). Houston County grad, Tanner Hall dominated in the outing struck out 4 batters, and did not give up a run in 8 innings pitched.

Garrett Wilkinson hit a solo home run in the 6th to extend the Mercer lead to 4 and the Bears never looked back.

Up next Mercer takes on Samford at OrthoGeorgia Park on May 3rd for a three game series.