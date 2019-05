The Mercer Bears earned the last automatic qualifying bid for the NCAA tournament as they beat Wofford in two games in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship series.

No.4 Mercer upset No. 2 Wofford 12-8 and 9-5 to win the championship. This is the 4th time in program history they are playing for the NCAA tourney, and its their first trip since 2015.

The Bears will find out which region they will play in on Monday at noon.