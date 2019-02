Amanda Thompson scored a game high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to carry the Bears to a 71-55 win over WCU.

It's Thompson's 14th double-double of the season.

Mercer improves to 10-0 in the Southern Conference with a 18-7 overall record, and are now 16-0 all time against Western Carolina.

Up next, the Bears will take on ETSU on Thursday on the road.