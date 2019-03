Mercer graduate senior Kel Johnson continued his hot streak Tuesday night at OrthoGeorgia Park blasting a couple of home runs against his former team in Georgia Tech, but the Bears could not complete the comeback and lost 14-8.

Johnson cranked a 2 run shot in the 3rd and then followed it up with a 3-run homer in the 6th. The Yellow Jackets had scored 7 runs in the 5th inning, and had a comfortable lead by then.

Johnson has cranked 6 home runs in the last 4 games.