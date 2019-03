The Bears trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning, but used a 5 run inning which included a Collin Price 3-run home run to take the 5-2 lead.

Mercer then used another 4- run inning in the 4th to separate to a 9-2 lead. While the Panthers rallied, and got within 3, they didn't have enough to complete the comeback as the Bears held on to the 14-11 victory.

Mercer is now 9-4 on the year and will play Georgia Southern Wednesday night in Statesboro.