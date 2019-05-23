Mercer has a new head basketball coach running the men's program this fall, and coming up this summer, the future generation gets a chance to learn from the former Purdue assistant, Greg Gary.

Three separate series of basketball camps will help teach young players the basic fundamentals of shooting, ball-handling, and passing, while also emphasizing skill development in addition to team play, contests, and fun.

Watch the video for a look inside a recent practice of Coach Gary in action so you can get your own look at how Coach is bringing the roar.