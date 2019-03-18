Mercer is the No. 15 seed and they will face off against No. 2 Iowa. They are in the Greensboro region, and the first game is on Friday at 2 p.m.

For the 2nd straight year the Mercer Women's basketball team is going dancing in the NCAA tournament.

After winning back-to-back Southern Conference Tournament titles, the Bears earned an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament. This is just the 2nd time in program history Mercer has made it to the NCAA Division 1 tournament.

Mercer is playing their best basketball right now, winning 17 straight games and are 25-7 overall.

Mercer will hope to make a deeper NCAA tournament run this season. Last year they fell to Georgia 68-63, in Athens in the first round of the tournament.