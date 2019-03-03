The Mercer Bears took down Wofford Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Arena capping off their second straight 14-0 record in the Southern Conference.

After the 65-59 victory, the team raised another Southern Conference Regular Season trophy, their 4th straight. And they also honored the 5 special seniors on this years class.

Amanda Thompson, KeKe Calloway, Linnea Rosendal, Ally Welch, and Rachel Selph are the winningest four-year class in program history with a 101-26 record.

They also won their 34th straight Southern Conference regular season game.

Mercer will enter the Southern Conference Tournament as the top seed and will play Western Carolina on March 7th.