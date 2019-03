The Mercer Bears took both games in a double header on Saturday to claim the series against Western Carolina.

Mercer took game one 9-0 in 5 innings, and then won the second game 6-4 to win their conference opener.

In the 2nd game, Mercer led by 6 runs heading into the 6th inning, and while the Catamounts rallied and scored 4 runs in the 6th, Mercer held them off to get the 2 run win.

Mercer is now 15-21 on the year and 2-1 in the Southern Conference.