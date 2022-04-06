Mercer hosts Drew Cronic football camps in Macon

Coaches from more than 80 collegiate football programs converged on Macon to see some of the country's top recruits.

MACON, Ga. — They say titles are won in the offseason, but in the case of this week, that was scholarships.

It’s been a busy week on the campus of Mercer University for that very reason, as Mercer Football head coach Drew Cronic hosted two of his largest “mega camps” yet.

Recruits from states including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and as far as California all converged at Five Star Stadium to show off their skills in front of coaches representing more than 80 college football programs.

Between two camps held on Wednesday and Friday, high school students at all age levels performed, improved, and did their best to impress in front of Coach Cronic and others.

The camps provided an important opportunity for coaches to interact with top prospects face-to-face, and in doing so, see things that don’t always show up on the highlight tape.

Still, for Coach Cronic, one thing remains true as ever in the Peach State.

“Georgia's a great state to recruit from, it really is. We're very blessed,” Cronic said. “This is the way I grew up. My dad was a high school coach for 35 years in this state.”

“This is about relationships,” Cronic said. “Being able to watch a kid, see his body language, see how he competes, how he responds. And then to be able to talk to him, see how sharp he is. That's a lot of what we do in recruiting”