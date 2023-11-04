Mercer men's soccer shares fundraiser in honor of player who died of cardiac arrest during game

The team shared the "Baba Agbaje Bread for Haiti Legacy Fund," which aims to raise $190,000 in the student-athlete's name to help Haiti's children in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Friday night, the Mercer University Men's Soccer Twitter page shared that a GoFundMe account is raising money in honor of late soccer player Baba Agbaje for a cause that was near and dear to his heart.

The team shared the "Baba Agbaje Bread for Haiti Legacy Fund," which aims to raise $190,000 in the student-athlete's name to help Haiti's children in need.

The GoFundMe page reads, "Because Baba was such a loving person, one of his joys was his mom's charitable organization, Bread for Haiti. Baba took several trips to Haiti to volunteer and see the fruition of God's work through the organization." It also says that the group's mission is to "provide education, healthcare, clothing, and nutrition to the impoverished children of Haiti."

The $190,000 goal is significant, as Agbaje's jersey number was #19.

The former Mercer University soccer player collapsed on the university's intramural field while playing a pick-up game with friends on April 10. Coroner Leon Jones says Agbaje died of cardiac arrest, while an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

Agbaje joined the men's soccer team in 2019 with his brother Salam. He was named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll from 2020 to 2022.