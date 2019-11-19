MACON, Ga. — The stage is set for the Mercer University soccer team to enter the NCAA Tournament. The Bears found out who they would be playing Monday during a watch party at Margarita's in Mercer Village.

Mercer will face the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Thursday in Charlotte. The Bears earned an automatic bid in the tournament after defeating UNCG on Sunday, 1-0. It was the third Southern Conference tournament championship for the Bears in four years and the first since 2017.

Brad Ruzzo and his staff have developed a winning culture in Macon.

"I think it's a little bit of a culture of excellence and the expectation of the culture is to win in this program," Ruzzo said. "Each year that goes by, the older guys step up and make sure the younger guys understand that what the expectations are. We always talk about how much is given much is expected."

Ruzzo said his staff is familiar with Charlotte having watched film already. The 49ers earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after falling to Marshall in the finals of the Conference USA tournament, 1-0. They have a 11-3-4 record.

The winner of Thursday's first round matchup will play the #2 overall seed, Clemson on Sunday. Mercer is 0-4 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

