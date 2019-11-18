GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the third time in four years, the Mercer University Men's Soccer team have been named Southern Conference tournament champions. The Bears beat UNC-Greensboro 1-0, Sunday, on the road.

The winning goal came in the 62nd minute when Trevor Martineau intercepted a pass from a UNCG defender and chipped a breakaway goal just past the Spartans' Brendan Pulley. It was his 13th goal this year and fifth game-winner.

UNCG dominated much of the time of possession and shots taken, outshooting Mercer 24-11, but Mercer's JR DeRose maintained a clean sheet with four saves on the night. It was his sixth shutout this year.

This is Mercer's first championship since winning in 2017 and their third win in four years. They also beat UNCG in the finals in 2017.

Mercer's Roberto Arteaga, JR DeRose, Trevor Martinea and Leo Toledo Jr. were all named to the All-SoCon tournament team. DeRose was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Mercer earned an automatic bid into the NCAA postseason tournament. Fans can join the Bears at Margarita's in Mercer Village at 1 p.m. to find out who'll they'll be playing.