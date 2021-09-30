Mercer University athletic department punished for ethics violations

The NCAA has handed down stiff penalties against Mercer University's athletic department for improper payments to a women's cross-country runner.

MACON, Ga. — The NCAA has handed down stiff penalties against Mercer University's athletic department for improper payments to a women's cross country runner.

According to the school, it happened in 2018 and 2019 as the school recruited the international runner.

The NCAA says team coaches paid her more than $1,300 in gifts, tickets, and lodging.

The woman was allowed to take part in practices before she was officially enrolled, and a former assistant coach reportedly told team members not to tell the truth to outside investigators.

The NCAA calls that a Level 1 ethical violation against Mercer and the assistant.

Penalties include three years probation, a one-year postseason ban, a fine, and limits on scholarships and recruiting.

Mercer University released a statement Thursday addressing the penalties, saying:

"Mercer University has worked hard to develop a strong culture of compliance with NCAA regulations. As a result of this culture, the University in 2019 uncovered a violation of NCAA regulations in its women’s cross-country program on the very same day it took place. Its compliance staff met with the coach who was guilty of the violation, formally reprimanded him, reported the violation to the NCAA, and further warned him that a future violation would be grounds for termination. The coach nonetheless continued his course of conduct, lied to University investigators, and insisted that his student-athletes conceal what was taking place from the University, a demand that they thankfully ignored. The University uncovered his concealment within a matter of weeks, removed the coach from his coaching responsibilities, reported the situation to the Southern Conference, completed its investigation, and after conducting a full forensic audit of the program submitted a final report to the NCAA – a process that was completed within a single academic year.